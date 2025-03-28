Sagittarius: Limit your intake of rich and high-cholesterol foods to maintain good health. An improvement in your financial situation will help you clear long-pending dues and bills. However, concerns about an elderly family member’s health may weigh on your mind. Your partner may be upset due to family issues—offer comfort and support through open communication. Despite your busy schedule, take some time to go out with your spouse. Minor disagreements may arise, but they won’t overshadow your time together. While you may find your partner’s chatter a bit overwhelming, they will surprise you with a heartfelt gesture. Today, you'll realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness. Remedy: Distribute milk and sugar crystals (mishri) to five young girls to bring joy and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.