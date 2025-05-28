Sagittarius: You may face criticism today because of your tendency to point out others’ faults. Try to keep your sense of humour and stay open-minded—it will help you deal with negative comments more easily. If a family member falls ill, it could lead to financial stress. However, focus more on their well-being than the money. Spend a calm and peaceful day with your loved ones. If others come to you with their problems, don’t let it affect your peace of mind. Plan a picnic or outing with your partner to relive special memories. Those involved in arts or theatre may come across exciting new opportunities to showcase their talent. Students may struggle to focus and might end up wasting time with friends. A delightful surprise from your spouse could bring joy to your married life. Remedy: Show kindness and support to widows—it will have a positive effect on your health.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.