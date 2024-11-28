Sagittarius: Don’t let frustration take control of your emotions. Investments in antiques and jewelry could lead to financial gains and prosperity. Friends may invite you over for an enjoyable and lively evening. Your love life will feel especially exciting and vibrant today, adding a touch of spice to your relationship. Keep an open mind, as promising opportunities might come your way. While you often prioritize your family’s needs over your own, today you’ll find some time for yourself to explore a new hobby or simply relax. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel truly special and cherished. Remedy: Feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery to nurture harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.