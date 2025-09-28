Sagittarius: A reunion with an old friend will lift your spirits and fill the day with warmth. Financially, the stars don’t seem too favorable, so take extra care in managing and safeguarding your money. Some tension may arise at home due to family members or your spouse, while lovers may find themselves being overly considerate of family opinions. Reaching out to influential people will work in your favor, bringing meaningful opportunities. Your natural charm and magnetic personality will place you in the spotlight today. While you often laugh at jokes about married life, today you may feel deeply moved as you realize the beautiful and touching truths within your own relationship. Remedy: When Rahu is favorable, it inspires charity, sacrifice, creativity, and transformation. For lasting financial stability, seek creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.