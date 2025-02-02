Sagittarius: Expectant mothers should take extra care while walking to avoid mishaps. Financial worries may occupy your mind today—seek advice from a trusted confidant for guidance. Your friends will be supportive, but be mindful of your words. The absence of your beloved might make time feel slow. Engaging with influential people can inspire you with fresh ideas and plans. Tonight, you may feel the urge to step outside for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a park. However, your spouse may not be responsive to your needs, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Remedy: For good health, look at your reflection in mustard oil before donating it.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.