Sagittarius: Feelings of insecurity or disorientation may lead to dizziness. You’ll radiate a positive energy and start your day in a great mood, but be cautious, as losing a valuable item could dampen your spirits. Spend quality time with your family to unwind and recharge. Avoid giving in to unnecessary demands from your partner to maintain balance in your relationship. At work, you’re likely to receive a task that aligns with your aspirations, bringing satisfaction and enthusiasm. Your home may host rituals, ceremonies, or other auspicious events, creating a festive atmosphere. If your married life feels monotonous, make an effort to rekindle excitement and strengthen your bond. Remedy: To ensure a steady inflow of money, avoid eating bananas on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.