Sagittarius: Your health will remain stable despite a hectic schedule. Financially, today brings prosperity—you may even find an opportunity to clear debts or ongoing loans. However, be cautious, as certain relatives might try to take advantage of your generosity. While kindness is admirable, setting boundaries is equally important to avoid being misled. Make sure to forgive your beloved today and let go of any grudges. Some colleagues may quietly disapprove of how you handle important matters, but if the results fall short of expectations, consider reviewing and adjusting your approach. People of this zodiac sign have a unique balance—they thrive in the company of friends yet also cherish solitude. Fortunately, today allows you to carve out some much-needed "me time." Meanwhile, neighbors might attempt to stir trouble in your married life, but your bond with your spouse remains unshaken. Remedy: Perform Taila Abhishek (oil offering) to Lord Saturn to bring greater peace and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.