Sagittarius: Today promises pure joy and fun for those stepping out to enjoy themselves. If you’re planning to hang out with friends, just be mindful of your spending—unexpected expenses could put a dent in your wallet. Your spouse’s health may need extra attention, so stay alert and offer your care and support. A delightful surprise awaits you—just scroll through your partner’s recent social media posts, and you might uncover something truly heartwarming. Feeling the fleeting nature of time, you may be drawn to solitude—and that’s perfectly okay. Some quiet reflection will do wonders for your peace of mind. Though married life isn’t always filled with romance, today is set to be a beautifully romantic day for you and your partner. Embrace it fully. You might find yourself dreaming of doing many things, yet putting them off. Don’t let the day slip away—take action now so you can end the day with a sense of fulfillment rather than regret. Remedy: For better health and a harmonious family life, wear a gold chain that lightly touches your abdomen.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.