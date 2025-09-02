Sagittarius: Body aches may trouble you today, so avoid unnecessary physical exertion and ensure you get enough rest. Financial gains through your children are likely, bringing you joy. Domestic life will remain peaceful and affectionate, though your love relationship may face some disapproval from others. Consider collaborations only with dynamic and enterprising individuals. The day looks promising overall. Take some time for self-reflection to identify shortcomings—this will help you bring positive changes to your personality. A minor morning struggle, such as a power cut, might delay your routine, but your spouse’s timely support will make things easier. Remedy: Feed green millets (jowar/sorghum) to cows for favorable results.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.