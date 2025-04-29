Sagittarius: Your natural charm will draw positive attention wherever you go. Today, a parent may offer valuable advice about the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as their wisdom could help you avoid future financial stress. Be attentive to your children's needs and concerns; your support will mean the world to them. A romantic evening sharing a candlelit meal with your beloved will create beautiful memories. Surprisingly, a simple act of kindness at work could turn rivals into allies. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to enjoy your favorite activities and recharge. Expect some extra affection from your spouse today—they’ll go out of their way to make you feel truly special. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, feed milk to dogs—especially black ones—as a gesture of compassion and to attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.