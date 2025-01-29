Sagittarius: You will have plenty of energy today, but work pressure may leave you feeling irritated. Some individuals of this zodiac sign might have to spend money on a land-related matter. Your wisdom and sense of humour will leave a positive impression on those around you. Romantic thoughts and memories from the past may occupy your mind. New tasks or projects may not meet your expectations. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder will be beneficial. The day has the potential to be one of the best in your married life. Remedy: Wearing a bronze coin tied in a green thread will bring good fortune to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.