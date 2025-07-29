Sagittarius: Begin your day with yoga and meditation—it will help you stay energized and centered throughout the day. You might plan a family outing today and spend generously on your loved ones, bringing joy to everyone. Be cautious not to share personal matters with casual acquaintances. Romantic feelings are likely to be returned with equal warmth today, strengthening your bond. If you're in business, avoid disclosing sensitive plans or proposals, as doing so could lead to complications. You may find deep satisfaction in spending some quiet time alone, perhaps reading a book in peace—an ideal way to unwind. Your parents may bestow a special gift or blessing upon your spouse today, further enriching your marital life. Remedy: For career growth, offer water mixed with rice and milk to the Moon.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.