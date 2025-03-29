Sagittarius: Engage in sports to stay energetic and youthful. Those who are employed may find themselves in need of financial stability, but past unnecessary expenses could leave them short on funds. Work closely with family members to maintain harmony at home. Your boundless love holds great value for your partner. To make the most of your free time, step away from distractions and focus on activities you truly enjoy—this will bring positive changes to your life. You and your spouse will create a beautiful memory together today. Time may feel like it slows down, allowing you to relax and rejuvenate. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, keep a small amount of silver along with Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.