Sagittarius: Guard against letting your unpredictable nature create tension in your marital relationship—patience and understanding today will prevent future regrets. Financial caution is advised, as overspending or minor losses due to carelessness are possible. A stern word from your father may upset you, but staying calm and composed will help restore harmony and ultimately work in your favor. Bring joy to your beloved with a warm smile, as small gestures can brighten their day. Your sharp business sense and negotiation skills are likely to yield gains. Participation in seminars and exhibitions will open doors to fresh knowledge and valuable connections. Meanwhile, your partner may surprise you with something delightful and unforgettable. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.