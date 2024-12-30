Sagittarius: You’ll be full of energy and vitality today, with your health supporting you at its best. Some Sagittarians may experience financial gains through their children, making you feel especially proud. Dedicate your free time to enjoying moments with children, even if it requires extra effort—these moments will be worth it. In matters of love, consider apologizing for any recent rude behavior to restore harmony. Joint ventures initiated today hold long-term promise, though you may encounter significant resistance from partners initially. If you’re married with children, they might express feelings of neglect due to your busy schedule. A minor argument with your spouse could arise during the day, but it’s likely to be resolved amicably by dinner. Remedy: Foster positivity in your love life by helping and supporting women in need.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.