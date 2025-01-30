Sagittarius: Take time to resolve your worries for better mental peace. Any financial issues you’ve been facing can be resolved today, bringing you financial gains. Spending time on social activities with your family will be enjoyable. Your love life will feel more exciting and passionate today. Embrace new methods to improve your work efficiency—your unique style will catch the attention of those around you. It’s a favourable day where everything seems to be going your way, and you’ll feel on top of the world. Life becomes even more enchanting when your partner is amazing, and you’ll experience that today. Remedy: Include more green grams in your diet for improved health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.