Sagittarius: Pay some attention to your health today—it shouldn't be ignored. Before stepping out, seek blessings from your elders, as it will bring you positive energy and support. Be mindful of your spending habits, as an extravagant lifestyle may create tension at home. Avoid late nights and unnecessary expenses on others. Your partner may express frustration, but it often comes from a place of care—try to understand their perspective instead of reacting defensively. Be cautious while dealing with any business or legal documents—read them thoroughly before signing. Businesspeople may feel inclined to spend more time with family than at work, which will strengthen family bonds. In your married life, you and your spouse might benefit from giving each other a little space and breathing room. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” to attract positivity and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.