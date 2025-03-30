Sagittarius: Prioritize your mental well-being, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to all experiences—both good and bad—shaping your perspective and helping you navigate life’s challenges with clarity. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today. A special invitation to your child's award ceremony will fill you with pride, as they bring your dreams to life by meeting your expectations. Love transcends the senses, yet today, you will deeply feel its joy and passion. Work may feel uninspiring, and a lingering dilemma could make it hard to focus. However, this is an excellent day for self-reflection—taking time to assess your weaknesses will lead to positive personal growth. Romance will fill the air as you and your spouse share moments of love, affection, and joy. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls by gifting them silk clothing for their weddings, as this will bring positive growth to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.