Sagittarius: Avoid dwelling on your illness in conversations. Instead, keep yourself occupied with tasks to shift your focus, as excessive attention to the ailment can make it feel worse. Today, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the value of money and recognize how unnecessary spending can impact your future. In the evening, enjoy quality time with your children to lift your spirits. Love will make everything seem brighter—flowers more vibrant, the sky clearer, and life full of charm. Positive changes at work are on the horizon. You may also receive an important and unexpected invitation. Your spouse’s innocent gestures will add joy to your day, making it truly special. Remedy: To improve your health, offer Prasad made of jaggery and roasted gram (chana).

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.30 am.