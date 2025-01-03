Sagittarius: You’ll feel uplifted as those around you offer their support. Focus your energy on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects today. Avoid getting too involved in others’ affairs, as it might lead to unnecessary complications. Your love life is taking a delightful turn—cherish the magic of the moment. Take time to connect with influential people to expand your network. The day also promises enjoyable meals and romantic experiences. However, be mindful of your temper, as harsh words spoken in anger could hurt a family member. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree in your home or office.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.