Sagittarius: If you have high blood pressure, take extra precautions when traveling on a crowded bus. Rather than staying idle today, engage in activities that could boost your income. If you receive an invitation to a new place, accept it with grace—it may open doors to unexpected joy. Love knows no limits—you may have heard it before, but today you'll truly feel it. It's a favorable day for relaxation and entertainment, but if you're working, be sure to review your business dealings carefully. Those living far from home may find peace by spending the evening in a quiet park after finishing their responsibilities. Tension could arise between you and your spouse today, so open, honest communication is key to preventing further distance. Remedy: For improved health, offer red vermillion (kumkum) during worship to your family or personal deity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.