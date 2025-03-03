Sagittarius: Eliminate negative thoughts before they take a toll on your mental well-being. Engaging in charity and donation can help bring inner peace and satisfaction. Those who have been spending recklessly will realize the value of money when faced with an unexpected financial need. Your children may teach you valuable life lessons—their pure energy, joy, and innocence have the power to uplift those around them. Romance will bring extra happiness to your day. This is also a great time to express yourself and pursue creative projects. Spend your free time with close friends and cherish the moments. Your life partner will make a special effort today to bring you joy. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, bring half of them back home, and keep them in your locker for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.