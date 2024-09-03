Sagittarius: You may experience body aches today, so it's important to avoid any physical exertion that could worsen your discomfort. Ensure you get plenty of rest. Financially, you'll be able to earn money independently, without needing help from others. Make time to address any issues your children might be facing. A surprise message could bring a delightful dream your way. Changes at work will work in your favor, bringing you benefits. You might spend time watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen your bond with them. Today, you'll also rekindle the beautiful, romantic moments you once shared with your spouse. Remedy: For enhanced health benefits, mix black and white sesame seeds in flour, form soft balls, and feed them to fish.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.