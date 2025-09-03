Sagittarius: A joyful day awaits you. You and your spouse may discuss finances and plan for the future, with your partner offering full support. Still, your beloved’s unpredictable behaviour might upset your mood. Avoid entering into new partnerships or joint ventures today. Children may remain busy playing sports, so parents should be cautious about possible injuries. Stress from your spouse could also affect your health. Remedy: Feed and serve black cows to strengthen love and positivity in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.