Sagittarius: Today, you may feel emotionally unstable, so be mindful of your words and actions around others. You understand the value of money, and the savings you make today will help you in the future and assist in overcoming any major difficulties. It's a good day to reconnect with people you rarely meet. However, even special gifts might not bring joy, as your partner may not appreciate them as expected. For traders, wrong advice from a close friend could lead to trouble today. If you're working, stay cautious in the workplace to avoid complications. If you're away from home due to studies or work, spend your free time talking to your family. The conversation may bring up emotions, but it will be a meaningful connection. Your married life might face stress today due to unmet daily needs, such as food, cleaning, or other household chores. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.