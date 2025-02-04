Sagittarius: Expectant mothers should take extra care today. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others. Harmony and warmth will define your home life. Love will make everything around you feel more vibrant—colors will seem brighter, and the world will appear more beautiful. Smart negotiations and small adjustments could lead to unexpected financial gains. However, tensions may arise with close associates, requiring patience and understanding. On the bright side, physical intimacy with your spouse will be especially fulfilling today. Remedy: Using copper or gold spoons while eating will promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.