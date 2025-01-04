Sagittarius: Your playful, childlike side will shine today, putting you in a cheerful mood. However, unresolved issues may become more complex, and financial concerns could weigh on your mind. At home, your children might bring up a situation that seems exaggerated. Be sure to verify the facts before making any decisions. Avoid overly sentimental remarks with your sweetheart today. While spending time with a friend could be enjoyable, steer clear of alcohol, as it’s an unproductive use of your time. An external party may attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but your mutual trust will help you overcome it. Enjoy simple pleasures like watching movies on TV and catching up with loved ones—it could make for a delightful and relaxing day if you put in a little effort. Remedy: Light a sesame oil lamp daily to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.