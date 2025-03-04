Sagittarius: Your mind will be open to positivity today. The key to success lies in following the advice of experienced and innovative individuals when making financial decisions. Exciting news about the arrival of a new family member may bring joy—consider celebrating the moment with loved ones. Let go of any past grievances with your partner and embrace forgiveness. When handling major business negotiations, keep your emotions in check. It’s time to tackle unresolved issues—start with a positive mindset and take the first step today. Regularly surprising your spouse with thoughtful gestures will help them feel valued and appreciated. Remedy: To enhance professional growth, recite the twelve names of the Sun God daily: Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Khaga, Pushan, Hiranyagarbha, Marich, Aditya, Savitar, Arka, and Bhaskar.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.