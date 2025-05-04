Sagittarius: Today promises to be filled with joy, relaxation, and lighthearted moments. Investing in antiques or jewelry could bring both financial gains and a touch of prosperity. Friends may share meaningful advice that positively influences your personal life. Your beloved will go out of their way to make you feel special and cherished. At work, your dedication and attention to detail may catch the eye of a senior, earning you well-deserved appreciation. Expect a wave of exciting invitations, and perhaps even a delightful surprise gift. Your spouse will radiate warmth, love, and positive energy, adding extra spark to your day. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, consider feeding brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.