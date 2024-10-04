Sagittarius: You'll feel drawn to outdoor sports today, and practicing meditation or yoga will bring great benefits. While your efforts to save money might not go as planned, don't worry—the situation will improve soon. A visit to a religious place or meeting a spiritual person will bring you peace and comfort. Love will fill the air with positivity. You may leave work early for some reason, which gives you the perfect opportunity to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. Expect one of the best days in your married life today. Although there may be a small disagreement at home, you can lift everyone's spirits by staying calm and patient. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, always carry a piece of silver or a silver coin with you.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.