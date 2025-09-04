Sagittarius: Rest will be essential for you today, as recent mental pressures have taken their toll. Engaging in recreation and light entertainment will help you unwind. Financial gains are possible, though an overly aggressive approach may limit your earnings—patience will work in your favor. Children may not meet your expectations, but instead of disappointment, offer encouragement and guidance to help them pursue your shared dreams. On the brighter side, your love life is set to flourish beautifully, filling your heart with joy. If you are considering applying for a job abroad, today could prove especially fortunate. Remember, time moves swiftly—make the best use of every moment. An exciting and memorable experience awaits with your spouse, strengthening your bond further. Remedy: Light a lamp and add both black and white sesame seeds to it. This practice will help restore harmony within the family and deepen your bonds of love.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.