Sagittarius: Spreading joy and sharing happiness with others will have a positive impact on your health today. Financial dealings will keep you engaged throughout the day, but by evening, you'll find you've managed to save a decent amount. Pleasing your parents may seem challenging—try to see things from their point of view. They deserve your time, love, and undivided attention. You may fall short on a few promises, which could leave your partner feeling disappointed. At work, your past efforts might finally receive the recognition they deserve, potentially paving the way for a promotion. Businesspersons could benefit from the guidance of experienced mentors regarding expansion plans. You’ll strike a balance between socializing and enjoying solitude—both equally fulfilling. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself, helping you recharge and reflect. After a difficult patch, married life begins to feel more peaceful and comforting today. Remedy: Donate to the poor using iron utensils to invite harmony and joy into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.