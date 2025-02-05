Sagittarius: Elders should channel their extra energy into productive activities to gain positive results. Your financial situation is likely to improve through smart speculation or unexpected gains. A disagreement with your spouse could cause mental strain, but it’s important not to dwell on unnecessary stress. One of life’s greatest lessons is learning to accept what cannot be changed. Your partner’s occasional frustration stems from genuine care—rather than reacting, try to understand their perspective. However, handling their mood may require patience today. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Despite a heated argument during the day, the evening with your spouse will be filled with warmth and harmony. Remedy: To bring prosperity to your family, both men and women should apply a vermillion mark on their forehead.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.