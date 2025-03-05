Sagittarius: Avoid wasting time criticizing others, as it could negatively impact your health. Be mindful of your spending habits, especially on entertainment, and focus on long-term financial stability. Before making any changes at home, seek advice from your elders to avoid misunderstandings or conflicts. An unexpected romantic connection may bring excitement to your day. Your recently established business contacts will prove beneficial in the long run. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. Today will be a unique and memorable day in your married life, bringing an experience unlike any other. Remedy: For excellent health, use copper spoons while eating, or gold spoons if possible.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.