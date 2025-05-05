Sagittarius: Exercise extra caution while driving today, especially around turns—someone else's carelessness could cause unexpected trouble. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations, so it's best to manage resources wisely. On the brighter side, your evening promises joy and laughter in the company of good friends. Take a moment to browse your partner's recent social media posts—you might stumble upon a heartwarming surprise that brightens your day. Professionally, this is a great time to build connections across borders. Your keen observation and attention to detail will give you an edge, helping you stand out from the crowd. Today may also bring a beautiful reminder of why marriages are said to be made in heaven—cherish the moments with your significant other. Remedy: For enhanced health and well-being, drink water stored in copper vessels—it can help you stay energized and disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.