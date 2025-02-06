Sagittarius: Engaging in a sporting activity today will help you stay physically fit and energized. However, due to the Moon's influence, you might find yourself spending money on unnecessary items. If you're looking to build your savings, consider discussing financial planning with your spouse or parents. Children may not meet your expectations, but rather than feeling disappointed, focus on encouraging and guiding them toward their goals. A unique romantic experience awaits you, adding excitement to your day. At work, your colleagues will be more understanding and cooperative than usual. Spending quality time with your siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a match at home—can strengthen your bond. When it comes to your married life, today is likely to be smoother and more pleasant than usual. Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chili while cooking to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.