Sagittarius: Your confidence and manageable work schedule give you ample time to relax today. However, some important tasks may be delayed due to financial constraints. Focus on working hard for the well-being of your family. Let love and positive intentions guide your actions, rather than greed. Love and romance will lift your spirits and keep you in a joyful mood. New ideas will prove fruitful. It’s a good day, and you'll be able to carve out quality time for yourself, even with others. You’ll also find joy in revisiting the cherished memories of courtship and romantic moments in your married life. Remedy: Add Gangajal (water from the Ganges) to your bathwater to enhance your income.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.