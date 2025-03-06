Sagittarius: Keep your impulsive and stubborn tendencies in check, especially at social gatherings, to maintain a pleasant atmosphere. Avoid making hasty financial decisions, particularly in important negotiations. Your family's support will help meet your needs. A sudden romantic encounter may bring excitement to your day. If you're taking a day off, rest assured that everything will run smoothly in your absence, and any unexpected issues can be easily resolved upon your return. Use your free time wisely to complete pending tasks that were previously left unattended. However, family conflicts may create tension in your married life. Remedy: Ensure your home receives plenty of sunlight to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.