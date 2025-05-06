Sagittarius: Be mindful of your diet today—try to steer clear of rich, high-cholesterol foods to maintain your well-being. Your efforts to save money are likely to pay off, as you're able to manage your finances wisely. A visit to a spiritual place or a relative may be on the horizon, offering a refreshing change of pace. If there's been tension with your partner, today is a good day to forgive and let go—love thrives in understanding. Work-related stress may weigh on your mind, leaving little room for socializing or family time. However, you may find comfort in revisiting simple joys from your childhood—engaging in nostalgic activities could lift your spirits. Your spouse may be caught up in their own commitments today, but patience and understanding will help maintain harmony. Remedy: For a prosperous professional life, consider feeding green leafy vegetables to cows—it’s believed to bring positive energy and success.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.