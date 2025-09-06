Sagittarius: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay energized and balanced. Financially, it will be a mixed day—profits are possible if you put in sincere effort. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the whole family. Love and romance will dominate your heart, and you may be pleasantly surprised by your partner’s thoughtful actions, creating a memory to cherish. Remember, success comes to those who help themselves. You’ll also realize today the true value of loyal friends who always stand by you. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing devotional hymns.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.