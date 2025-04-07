Sagittarius: You’re likely to engage in sports or physical activity today to maintain your stamina and well-being. If you’re married, pay close attention to your children’s health, as there may be signs of illness that could lead to unexpected expenses. Be mindful in your interactions—trying to impose your decisions on others may backfire. Patience is your best ally today. Avoid using emotional pressure in your relationship, as it could create unnecessary tension. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills or learn new technologies. You’ll also find some free time to reconnect with your favorite hobbies and catch up socially. However, there may be a clash of moods with your spouse—one of you might want to go out while the other would rather stay in, leading to a bit of irritation. Remedy: For financial prosperity, prepare and share rice pudding (kheer) made with milk and sugar with young girls.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.