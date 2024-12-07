Sagittarius: Today, you’ll be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the usual time. However, financial constraints may temporarily delay some important work. You’ll find yourself in the spotlight, receiving all the attention you desire. With so many opportunities and activities ahead, you might struggle to prioritize. A marriage proposal could turn your love life into a lifelong commitment. Your communication skills will shine, helping you navigate situations with charm and confidence. Your spouse will rekindle the romance of your early days together, adding a spark to your relationship. The work you complete today will earn appreciation from your seniors, leaving you with a well-deserved sense of satisfaction and happiness. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.