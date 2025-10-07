Sagittarius: Engage in acts of charity or donation today to experience mental peace and inner satisfaction. Investments related to your home or property are likely to bring good returns. However, be prepared for minor tensions within the family or with your spouse — patience will help maintain harmony. An exciting moment awaits as you may receive a call from someone special. Professionally, make the most of your authority and experience to strengthen your career prospects — success is well within reach if you channel your skills effectively. Don’t hesitate to share your opinions; your insights will be valued and appreciated. The day will also rekindle sweet memories of love, allowing you to relive those beautiful romantic moments with your spouse. Remedy: For good health and a harmonious family life, wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.