Sagittarius: Your health will remain steady despite a demanding schedule. Financial worries are likely to ease with the support of your parents. Friends may invite you for a pleasant evening, giving you a chance to unwind. Thoughts of you will linger in your soulmate’s mind throughout the day. At work, adopting new methods can enhance efficiency, while your unique style will draw attention and admiration. Focus on completing tasks on time—remember, someone at home is waiting for your presence and care. However, recurring disagreements with your spouse may create strain, making reconciliation difficult. Remedy: Extend support to underprivileged girls from weaker socio-economic backgrounds to ensure peace and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.