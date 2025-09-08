Sagittarius: Unavoidable circumstances may cause some uneasiness today, but maintaining your composure and avoiding hasty reactions will help you handle situations wisely. Be cautious with investments and think carefully before making financial decisions. Reconnecting with old friends and contacts may bring valuable support, especially in your professional life. Your charm and confidence will also work in your favor. However, be mindful of how much time you devote to socializing—excessive indulgence could create challenges later. On the personal front, married life will feel deeply fulfilling, reminding you that your partner truly is your soulmate. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink this water daily to enhance vitality and health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.