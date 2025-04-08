Sagittarius: You might face some discomfort today due to a toothache or an upset stomach. Don’t ignore it—consult a doctor promptly to find relief. If you've been looking to sell property, today could bring a promising buyer and a profitable deal. Practice patience, especially with children or those less experienced—it will go a long way. Love is meant to be felt deeply and shared wholeheartedly with your partner, so cherish those moments. A long-standing project may face some unexpected delays, testing your persistence. Travel plans might not go smoothly today, so it’s best to postpone if possible. On the brighter side, your married life will shine today—you'll feel a deep sense of connection and joy with your spouse like never before. Remedy: Offer your help with sincerity and dedication during auspicious occasions like weddings. Doing so will invite positive energy and help your professional life thrive.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.