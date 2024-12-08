Sagittarius: Exercising regularly can help you manage your weight effectively. A boost in finances will make it easier for you to settle your long-overdue bills and dues. Your sharp wit will make you the center of attention at social events. If you're apart from your lover, you may feel their absence deeply today, leading to long, heartfelt phone conversations into the night. New business opportunities will be tempting and seem to promise good returns. After work, you may find comfort in indulging in your favorite hobbies, which will help you unwind. Today, your partner may reveal a wonderful side of themselves. Remedy: To keep your partner happy, gift red or maroon clothing to your father and teacher.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.