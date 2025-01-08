Sagittarius: Make your life more meaningful by embracing the deeper beauty of life, and start by letting go of worries. Visiting close relatives' homes could lead to financial challenges. Your sisterly affection will be uplifting but try to keep your temper in check over small matters to avoid harming your own interests. Those who are engaged will find great joy in their fiancée's company. Your boss will have no patience for excuses—focus on doing your work well to stay in his favour. It's fine to interact with acquaintances, but sharing your personal secrets without knowing their true intentions can waste your time and trust. Today, you’ll realize that your spouse is truly your angel. Remedy: Provide proper water for thirsty birds to improve your circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.