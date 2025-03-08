Sagittarius: Your overall health will be stable, but traveling may feel exhausting and stressful. A family member’s illness could bring financial strain, but during this time, their well-being should be your top priority. Your brother will offer more support than you expected, strengthening your bond. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it as memorable as possible. You may spend your free time today searching for a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Your spouse will express heartfelt words, reminding you of your importance in their life. If you’ve been considering starting something new, today is a favorable day to take the first step. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by chanting ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.