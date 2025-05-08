Sagittarius: If you have high blood pressure, moderate consumption of red wine may help manage your levels and support heart health, offering both physical and mental relaxation. If you’ve been working toward securing a loan, today brings good news—your efforts are likely to pay off. An evening social event will surpass your expectations, leaving you uplifted. Today, you may come to realize that love, in its purest form, is both spiritual and sacred—much like a form of worship. It’s an ideal day to put new ideas and projects into motion, as your energy and timing are aligned for success. A pleasant surprise may arrive in the form of an unexpected invitation, opening new doors. And after what feels like a long wait, you’ll receive a warm, heartfelt hug from your spouse—a moment that will stay with you. Remedy: Wearing green today may attract positive energy and emotional balance.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.